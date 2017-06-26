Pandora Media's CEO Tim Westergren to step down - Recode
June 25 Music streaming service Pandora Media Inc's founder and chief executive, Tim Westergren, plans to step down, Recode reported citing people familiar with the company's plans.
TOKYO, June 26 Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko said on Monday that Takata Corp's filing for bankruptcy was unavoidable given the severity of its product recalls.
Seko, speaking to reporters, said he asked ministry officials to devise a scheme to provide 100 percent loan guarantees to small businesses that may be affected by Takata's bankruptcy.
Seko also said he wanted to closely monitor liquidity and funding conditions for small companies that dealt with Takata. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
June 25 China has signed an agreement to stop conducting state-sponsored cyberattacks against the Canadian private sector, the Globe and Mail reported on Sunday, citing an official communiqué.