By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del.
WILMINGTON, Del. Lawyers for people injured by
exploding Takata Corp air bags told a U.S. bankruptcy
court judge on Tuesday that the company's restructuring plan is
being skewed to benefit automakers over victims.
TK Holdings Inc, the U.S. business of Takata, filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday due to tens of billions of
dollars of liabilities from recalls and lawsuits over its air
bags, along with 11 Mexican and U.S. subsidiaries.
Most of Takata's obligations are owed to automakers for
recalling and replacing millions of its air bags, and the
Japanese supplier's restructuring plan relies heavily on
financial support from its customers.
Several personal injury lawyers told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge
Brendan Shannon that Takata had made too many concessions to
automakers, without investigating the value of their claims.
Lawyers for TK Holdings and General Motors Co argued
the need for financing outweighed the need to investigate the
protections granted to the automakers, which could be
investigated later.
"I will figure that out in due course, but I’m not doing
that today," Shannon said.
Authorities have linked 16 deaths, mostly in the United
States, and more than 180 injuries to explosions of Takata air
bag inflators made with ammonium nitrate that became volatile
with age and prolonged exposure to heat.
Around 100 personal injury and wrongful death cases have
been filed in the United States and the company has set aside
$125 million for individual claims related to its air bags.
Kevin Dean of the Motley Rice law firm urged Shannon to
ensure current and future personal injury plaintiffs get an
official committee, which includes a budget for lawyers and
advisers.
"You’ll see 10 years from now these inflators involved in a
volume of injuries over time," said Dean. "We’re dealing with
horribly injured plaintiffs."
Shannon acknowledged the role of the plaintiffs and said a
committee could be appointed.
The U.S. case, and parallel foreign proceedings, opens the
door to the acquisition of Takata's viable operations by Key
Safety Systems (KSS), a Michigan-based parts supplier owned by
China's Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp. Ningbo Joyson
acquired KSS in 2016 in a $920 million deal.
The remaining operations will be reorganized to churn out
millions of replacement inflators for cars that are subject to
recalls.
Takata in February pleaded guilty in a U.S. federal court to
a felony charge as part of a $1 billion settlement that included
compensation funds for automakers and victims of its faulty
inflators.