By Tom Hals
July 6
WILMINGTON, Del., July 6 People injured by
Takata Corp's defective air bags were given an official role in
the bankruptcy of its U.S. unit on Thursday, allowing them to
challenge restructuring plans that plaintiffs' lawyers have
criticized as protective of automakers.
A seven-member official committee will represent economic
loss and personal injury or tort claimants, David Buchbinder, a
lawyer with the U.S. Department of Justice's bankruptcy
watchdog, told a meeting of creditors of Takata's U.S. business.
Official committees receive funds from a debtor to hire
professionals who can carry out investigations and test
financial assumptions.
William Weintraub, a lawyer with Goodwin Procter who is not
involved in the Takata case, said he expected the committee "to
be active and to make sure that the claims of the car
manufacturers are not treated preferentially and that tort
victims are fairly compensated."
A second five-member committee of suppliers and vendors was
also appointed, according to Buchbinder.
Takata filed for bankruptcy in Japan and the United States
last month, facing billions of dollars in liabilities from
recalls and lawsuits stemming from its air bags.
The inflator compound used in the bags becomes volatile with
age, causing the devices to inflate with too much force. The air
bags have been linked to 16 deaths, mostly in the United States,
and hundreds of injuries.
One person appointed to the personal injury committee,
Adrian Antonio Pielago, allegedly suffered a major neck
laceration and nerve damage last year in an accident involving a
Takata air bag, according to court records.
Takata is finalizing a $1.6 billion sale of most of its
business to Michigan-based Key Safety Systems, owned by China's
Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp.
The deal is meant to save 14,000 jobs, provide a stable
supply of replacement air bags and finance a $1 billion
settlement with the U.S. government.
Personal injury lawyers said at a bankruptcy hearing last
month that Takata was deferring too much to automakers, which
claim they are owed billions of dollars in recall costs.
Lawyers for Takata's U.S. business said the automakers
provided financing to Takata and received protections in return.
The company has set aside $125 million for injury claims,
but lawyers for injured drivers said it may not be enough
because millions of air bags have yet to be recalled.
The lawyers say more money could come from Takata's
insurance, as well as from its sale to Key Safety.
