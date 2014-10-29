BRIEF-U.S. judge sets Thursday morning hearing on Takata air bags

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Takata Corp : * U.S. judge schedules hearing for Thursday morning in proposed class action

lawsuit over air bags made by Takata Corp -- court order * Hearing will consider plaintiffs’ motion to speed up proceedings to let them

gather evidence more quickly regarding the air bags’ safety * Plaintiffs say they want to review whether vehicles containing Takata air

bags are safe to drive, to help decide if they should pursue wider recalls or

more disclosures * Hearing to held at 9:30 a.m. edt on Thursday in Miami federal court