BRIEF-Takata says does not know root cause of problem that has required U.S. regional air bag recalls
#Market News
December 3, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Takata says does not know root cause of problem that has required U.S. regional air bag recalls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Takata Corp : * Exec Shimizu says in US congress hearing that the supplier does not know root

cause of problem that has required regional air bag recalls * Exec Shimizu says ammonium nitrate used as propellant in Takata air bag

inflators is safe and stable * Exec Shimizu says does not know if concerns about using ammonium nitrate as

propellant in air bag inflators was relayed to high-level execs at Takata * Exec Shimizu says current inflators being built, including replacements, are

safe and should work as designed * BMW exec says automaker has begun independent testing of Takata air

bag inflators * Takata exec Shimizu agrees the manufacture of replacement air bag inflators “not speedy enough” * Exec Shimizu says using rival air bag inflators as replacement parts would

require validation testing * Exec Shimizu says reason for change from previous air bag inflator propellant

to ammonium nitrate was not cost * Exec Shimizu says cause of problems is not due to materials used, but the

manufacturing processes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
