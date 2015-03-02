FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Takata CEO: to double capacity to make replacement air bag inflators by September
March 2, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Takata CEO: to double capacity to make replacement air bag inflators by September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, March 2 (Reuters) - Takata Corp : * CEO Takada says air bag inflator testing continues, ”definite conclusions

have not yet been reached” * CEO says work so far supports company’s initial analysis that age and

long-term exposure to heat and high humidity are significant factors in a

small number of defective air bag inflators * CEO says company expects to double production capacity for replacement air

bag inflator kits to 900,000 per month by September * CEO says company is working with other suppliers to further increase

availability of replacement air bag inflator kits

