BRIEF-Takata CEO: to double capacity to make replacement air bag inflators by September

DETROIT, March 2 (Reuters) - Takata Corp : * CEO Takada says air bag inflator testing continues, ”definite conclusions

have not yet been reached” * CEO says work so far supports company’s initial analysis that age and

long-term exposure to heat and high humidity are significant factors in a

small number of defective air bag inflators * CEO says company expects to double production capacity for replacement air

bag inflator kits to 900,000 per month by September * CEO says company is working with other suppliers to further increase

availability of replacement air bag inflator kits