BRIEF-Takata exec says current replacement inflator capacity may not be enough
November 20, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Takata exec says current replacement inflator capacity may not be enough

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - : * Takata exec says company’s inflator capacity increase to 450,000 units per

month May not be speedy enough * Honda exec says current supply of replacement parts is adequate but that may

change * Takata exec says if his company’s products have not been recalled he believes

them to be safe * Takata exec says ammonium nitrate has several advantages but its sensitivity

to moisture is well known and that affects its combustion * Takata exec says ammonium nitrate stays stable in a moisture controlled

environment * Takata exec says working on improving “robustness” of infaltors to better

protect against humidity moving forward

