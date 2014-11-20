BRIEF-Takata exec says current replacement inflator capacity may not be enough

DETROIT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - : * Takata exec says company’s inflator capacity increase to 450,000 units per
month May not be speedy enough * Honda exec says current supply of replacement parts is adequate but that may
change * Takata exec says if his company’s products have not been recalled he believes
them to be safe * Takata exec says ammonium nitrate has several advantages but its sensitivity
to moisture is well known and that affects its combustion * Takata exec says ammonium nitrate stays stable in a moisture controlled
environment * Takata exec says working on improving “robustness” of infaltors to better
protect against humidity moving forward