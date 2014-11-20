BRIEF-Takata exec says company recognizes three deaths related to its inflators, investigating others

DETROIT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Takata Corp : * Takata exec says in senate hearing that every time it identified a problem, it addressed them * Takata exec says in senate hearing that company started looking into the issue in May 2005 * Takata exec says in senate hearing says company found anomoly then but no system errors * Honda exec says in senate hearing that company and dealer failed stephanie

erdman in notifying her of recall of her car before her accident * Honda exec says in senate hearing that honda dealer should have checked

outstanding recalls on cars brought in for service * Honda exec says 2004 incident in honda vehicle involving Takata air bag was not known by the supplier until May 2005 * Honda exec says nhtsa was first notified of relation to air bag inflator issues after series of incidents in 2007 * Honda exec says honda learned of 2004 incident in May 2004 but didn’t alert

Takata until 2005, and honda told nhtsa of the accident in 2004 field reports * Honda exec says 2004 incident would not have helped automaker predict

incidents in 2007, but company could have moved faster * honda exec says automaker has failed to meet its accident reporting

obligations under tread act * Takata exec says company recognizes 3 deaths relatd to its products, others still under investigation * Takata exec says company takes full responsibility in the three death cases it recognizes * Takaat exec does not answer when asked by senator whether company agrees with nhtsa call for expansion of drier-side inlator recalls to a national campaign