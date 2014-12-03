FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Honda exec says automaker to expand Takata driver-side air bag recall in US to a national campaign
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Honda exec says automaker to expand Takata driver-side air bag recall in US to a national campaign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Takata hearing in US House committee: * Takata Corp exec Shimizu says at US congress hearing that public

best served if recall addresses regions of high humidity first * Takata Corp exec Shimizu says confident inflators being made by

company today are safe * Honda N. America exec Schostek says automaker will expand regional

campaign on driver air bag inflators to a national recall * Honda N. America exec Schostek says in talks with Autoliv and Daicel

about expanding production of replacement inflators needed in recall * Honda N. America exec Schostek says still best to priortize

replacement inflators for higher risk regions * Takata exec Shimizu says it is up to automakers to recall parts, not Takata * Takata exec Shimizu says data does not support at this moment a switch from a

regional recall of driver-side air bags to a national recall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.