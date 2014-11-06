UPDATE 1-Honda upgrades recall of cars with faulty Takata air bags

(Adds names of recalled models, where sold)

DETROIT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said it will recall an undisclosed number of U.S. cars from model years 2001 to 2006 to replace potentially defective Takata Corp air bags.

The action, announced on late Thursday, includes some cars from three previous recalls, including nearly 1,000,000 cars in June and 560,000 cars in April 2013. Honda did not provide a precise total.

Honda said “it is not aware of any claimed injuries or fatalities that have been confirmed” related to the issue.

It said U.S. dealers will replace the passenger-side air bag inflator, which can rupture and send metal shards into the passenger compartment.

At least four deaths and more than a dozen injuries have been linked to the defect.

Models in the latest recall include the 2003-2005 Honda Accord, 2001-2005 Civic, 2002-2005 CR-V, 2003-2004 Element, 2002-2004 Odyssey, 2003-2005 Pilot, 2006 Ridgeline, 2003-2005 Acura MDX and 2005 Acura RL.

Honda said the cars were sold or registered in high-humidity states or territories, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Saipan, Guam and American Samoa.