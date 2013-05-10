FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Airbag maker Takata names first foreign president
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2013 / 10:56 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Airbag maker Takata names first foreign president

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s Takata Corp, reeling from a massive airbag recall, said on Friday it will replace its president with Swiss national Stefan Stocker, the first foreigner in the post.

Stocker, a corporate officer who was president of auto parts maker Bosch’s Japanese operations from 2002 to 2009, will take over from founding family member Shigehisa Takada, who will become chairman and chief executive officer.

The leadership change comes as major Japanese and German carmakers, including Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co and BMW, recall some 3.6 million vehicles worldwide due to flawed airbags supplied by Takata, the world’s second biggest seatbelt and airbag maker.

Stoker, who became Takata’s corporate officer in February, will assume the posts of president and chief operating officer on June 26 after the annual general shareholders’ meeting and a board meeting.

“He has been working with us in the capacity of an advisor for more than a year... The recall has nothing to do with this change,” said Takata’s Chief Financial Officer Yoichiro Nomura.

Takata posted on Friday a net loss of 21.1 billion yen ($212.5 million) -- its biggest ever -- for the financial year that ended in March, against a 11.9 billion yen net profit in the previous year.

It booked an extraordinary loss of 30 billion yen due to recall-related costs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.