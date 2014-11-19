BRIEF-Eight automakers outline Takata recall plans to US safety regulators

DETROIT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - : * Toyota says in filing with US safety regulators it has made contact
with other suppliers about buying replacement air bag inflators to meet needs
created by defective Takata Corp inflators * Toyota says in NHTSA filing that it has been advised by other suppliers that
production of replacement inflators for a particular model by a supplier
other than Takata could take at least one year * Toyota says in NHTSA filing it is also evaluating whether other suppliers’
inflators could be adapted for use in affected vehicles, but that would
require reengineering the air bag module and would not save time * Toyota says in NHTSA filing that loaner vehicles are available for affected
customers * Honda Motor Co says in NHTSA filing it has hired a ”leading
engineering consulting firm’ to help investigate the Takata inflator issue * Honda says in NHTSA filing that alternative inflator suppliers are one
consideration * Honda says in NHTSA filing that it has requested its dealers extend service
hours, including reminaing open on weekends, and has expanded its loaner car
program as a result of Takata issue * BMW says in NHTSA filing it is supporting Takata efforts to
relocate production of the air bag inflator from Takata’s Monclova, Mexico
plant to Freiberg, Germany * BMW says in NHTSA filing that additional capacity of Takata inflators is
expected to be available by mid-December * BMW says in NHTSA filing it is not looking at alternative suppliers because
it would take two years to qualify an alternate source and that would divert
resources meant to address the current issue * BMW says in MHTSA filing that to accelerate parts distribution it has set up
extra shifts in its central warehouse in Dingolfing * BMW says in NHTSA filing that it is expanding service hours and providing
loaner vehicles for affected customers * BMW says in NHTSA filing it has advised dealers to instruct customers not to
allow anyone to sit in front passenger seat until the air bag is replaced * Nissan Motor Co says in NHTSA filing that obtaining replacement
inflators from other supplier ”not feasible’ because it would requure
reengineering and the best option is increased production of the inflators
meant for its cars * Nissan says in NHTSA filing it will consider whether or not to disable the
passenger air bags, with an appropriate warning not to use the passenger
seat, if it faces parts shortage * Nissan says in NHTSA filing it is in process of hiring independent
engineering consulting firm to perform additional testing on Takata inflators * Ford Motor Co says in NHTSA filing it has had talks with alternative
inflator suppliers, but they wll need to develop, build, test and validate
the parts to work in specific Ford vehicles * Mazda Motor Corp says in NHTSA filing it is very difficult to change
the design or supplier of a part to ensure that they work together well * Mazda says in NHTSA filing it is considering extra steps it can take to
expedite delivery of replacement parts to its dealers * Mazda says in NHTSA filing its its dealers will be allowed to offer loaner
cars on case by case basis * Mazda says in NHTSA filing it will encourage dealers to offer extended
service hours to meet demand under recall * General Motors Co says in NHTSA filing it cannot quickly obtain
validated replacement air bags from other suppliers that can be used in the
affected vehicles * GM says in NHTSA filing it will provide loaner cars to affected customers * Mitsubishi Motors says in NHTSA filing will offer loaner cars
while repairs are being made * Mitsubishi says in NHTSA filing that it has advised customers to not allow
occupants to sit in the front passenger seat until the inflator has been
replaced