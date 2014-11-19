BRIEF-Eight automakers outline Takata recall plans to US safety regulators

DETROIT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - : * Toyota says in filing with US safety regulators it has made contact

with other suppliers about buying replacement air bag inflators to meet needs

created by defective Takata Corp inflators * Toyota says in NHTSA filing that it has been advised by other suppliers that

production of replacement inflators for a particular model by a supplier

other than Takata could take at least one year * Toyota says in NHTSA filing it is also evaluating whether other suppliers’

inflators could be adapted for use in affected vehicles, but that would

require reengineering the air bag module and would not save time * Toyota says in NHTSA filing that loaner vehicles are available for affected

customers * Honda Motor Co says in NHTSA filing it has hired a ”leading

engineering consulting firm’ to help investigate the Takata inflator issue * Honda says in NHTSA filing that alternative inflator suppliers are one

consideration * Honda says in NHTSA filing that it has requested its dealers extend service

hours, including reminaing open on weekends, and has expanded its loaner car

program as a result of Takata issue * BMW says in NHTSA filing it is supporting Takata efforts to

relocate production of the air bag inflator from Takata’s Monclova, Mexico

plant to Freiberg, Germany * BMW says in NHTSA filing that additional capacity of Takata inflators is

expected to be available by mid-December * BMW says in NHTSA filing it is not looking at alternative suppliers because

it would take two years to qualify an alternate source and that would divert

resources meant to address the current issue * BMW says in MHTSA filing that to accelerate parts distribution it has set up

extra shifts in its central warehouse in Dingolfing * BMW says in NHTSA filing that it is expanding service hours and providing

loaner vehicles for affected customers * BMW says in NHTSA filing it has advised dealers to instruct customers not to

allow anyone to sit in front passenger seat until the air bag is replaced * Nissan Motor Co says in NHTSA filing that obtaining replacement

inflators from other supplier ”not feasible’ because it would requure

reengineering and the best option is increased production of the inflators

meant for its cars * Nissan says in NHTSA filing it will consider whether or not to disable the

passenger air bags, with an appropriate warning not to use the passenger

seat, if it faces parts shortage * Nissan says in NHTSA filing it is in process of hiring independent

engineering consulting firm to perform additional testing on Takata inflators * Ford Motor Co says in NHTSA filing it has had talks with alternative

inflator suppliers, but they wll need to develop, build, test and validate

the parts to work in specific Ford vehicles * Mazda Motor Corp says in NHTSA filing it is very difficult to change

the design or supplier of a part to ensure that they work together well * Mazda says in NHTSA filing it is considering extra steps it can take to

expedite delivery of replacement parts to its dealers * Mazda says in NHTSA filing its its dealers will be allowed to offer loaner

cars on case by case basis * Mazda says in NHTSA filing it will encourage dealers to offer extended

service hours to meet demand under recall * General Motors Co says in NHTSA filing it cannot quickly obtain

validated replacement air bags from other suppliers that can be used in the

affected vehicles * GM says in NHTSA filing it will provide loaner cars to affected customers * Mitsubishi Motors says in NHTSA filing will offer loaner cars

while repairs are being made * Mitsubishi says in NHTSA filing that it has advised customers to not allow

occupants to sit in the front passenger seat until the inflator has been

replaced