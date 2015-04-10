Takata air bag on Honda Civic linked to another injury

April 10 (Reuters) - Faulty air bags supplied by Takata Corp have been linked to another injury involving a Honda Motor Co car in Florida in March.

A 2003 model Honda Civic’s air bag exploded and a piece of metal shot out from the air bag into the driver’s neck, according to police and hospital reports.

The shrapnel was removed after an emergency surgery, hospital records showed. The report said “an airbag deployed sending foreign body toward patient.”

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it has not yet been confirmed that the accident involved an air bag rupture.

“...if it is confirmed that this is another rupture, then it would simply reinforce the reasons that we are working so hard to get these air bags remedied as quickly as we can,” NHTSA communications director Gordon Trowbridge said.

Takata and Honda were not immediately available for comment.

Honda has already set up an inspection for Monday, said the victim’s lawyer, Jason Turchin. He said a lawsuit will be filed soon after.

Honda said on March 19 it would add more than 100,000 vehicles to a U.S. recall related to potentially defective air bags made by Takata that can deploy with too much force and spray occupants with metal shards.

Turchin said his client received a recall notice more than ten days after the accident.

Six deaths have been linked to the problem so far, all on Honda cars.

About 25 million vehicles with Takata air bags have been recalled worldwide since 2008. (Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)