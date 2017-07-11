By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON The U.S. National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration said Tuesday that new testing is prompting
Takata Corp to declare 2.7 million air bag inflators
defective in Ford Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co and
Mazda Motor Corp vehicles.
Takata air bag inflators are already linked to 17 deaths and
more than 180 injuries worldwide, and the recalls will
eventually cover more than 100 million inflators. The auto
safety agency said new testing is prompting the recall of some
driver-side air bags built from 2015 through 2012.
Nissan said it will recall 627,000 Versa cars from 2007-2012
model years, including 515,000 in the United States "out of an
abundance of caution." It will notify owners within 60 days with
additional instructions.
Ford spokesman John Cangany said the issue covers about 2.2
million Ford vehicles, and the company has five days to respond
to the Takata filing. The automaker is "aware of Takata’s
submission, and we have been in regular contact with the agency
on the issue. Importantly, we aren’t aware of any incidents, and
test data doesn’t suggest any issues," he said.
Mazda said the new recall impacts just 6,000 B-series
trucks.
More than 65 percent of 46.2 million previously recalled
Takata airbag inflators in the United States have not been
repaired. Takata filed for bankruptcy protection in June.
"Takata has told the public that their line of air bag
inflators with moisture absorbent was safe. This recall now
raises serious questions about the threat posed by all of
Takata’s ammonium nitrate-based airbags," U.S. Senator Bill
Nelson said in a statement. "If even more are found to be
defective, it will take us from the biggest recall ever to
something that could become mind-boggling."