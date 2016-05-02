FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Takata booking over $156 mln in additional loss for air bag recalls
May 2, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

Takata booking over $156 mln in additional loss for air bag recalls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 2 (Reuters) - Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp said it is booking an additional special loss of 16.6 billion yen ($156.07 million) for the full year that ended in March due to product warranty costs related to a recall of its potentially lethal air bags.

It said it also expects to book a loss of around 3.5 billion yen for the same year to settle product liability claims. The company is due to announce its official annual results on May 11.

Takata’s faulty air bag inflators have been blamed for 11 deaths and more than 100 injuries, triggering a recall of more than 50 million air bags worldwide. ($1 = 106.4200 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
