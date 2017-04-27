FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Takata says it is in talks with KSS on restructuring
April 27, 2017 / 4:25 AM / 4 months ago

Takata says it is in talks with KSS on restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Takata Corp is in talks with automotive firms including Key Safety Systems (KSS) on its restructuring but has not reached an agreement, the embattled Japanese air bag maker said in a statement on Thursday.

The comment followed a Nikkei business daily report that Takata is considering a bankruptcy plan under which Chinese-owned car parts maker KSS would inject 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) and help create a new operating company. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

