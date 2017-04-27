TOKYO Trading in shares of Japan's Takata Corp
was suspended on Thursday after a newspaper report that
the embattled auto parts maker was considering filing for
bankruptcy protection, selling all operations to a newly created
company.
The Nikkei business daily said the plan would call for
U.S.-based Key Safety Systems (KSS), a unit of China's Ningbo
Joyson Electronic Corp, to sponsor the turnaround
plan, spending nearly 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) to create a
company that would buy Takata's operations.
Takata itself would be left with heavy liabilities linked to
the massive global recall of its air bag inflators, and is
expected to be liquidated eventually, the Nikkei said.
A Takata spokesman said the company planned to issue a
statement shortly through the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Reuters reported earlier this month that car-parts maker KSS
and Bain Capital LLC were the preferred bidder for Takata, whose
faulty air bag components have been blamed for more than a dozen
deaths worldwide. One source had told Reuters KSS and Bain plan
to offer around 200 billion yen for Takata.
Discussions that include the steering committee tapped by
Takata to oversee the search for a financial sponsor, automaker
clients, suitors and bankers are now likely to run on until at
least the end of May, sources have told Reuters.
Recent talks have focused on issues such as an indemnity
agreement to cover reimbursement costs for air bag recalls,
estimated to be as high as $10 billion.
Automakers including Honda Motor Co, which have
been footing the bill for recalls dating back to 2008, want
Takata restructured through a transparent court-ordered process
such as bankruptcy, which would wipe out the firm's shareholder
value, four automaker sources have told Reuters.
But Takata, the world's second-biggest air bag maker, is
holding out for a "private restructuring" that would preserve
some of the founding Takada family's 60 percent stake.
($1 = 111.2200 yen)