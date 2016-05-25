FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Takata hires Lazard Ltd as financial advisor to consider restructuring alternatives
May 25, 2016 / 7:41 PM / a year ago

Takata hires Lazard Ltd as financial advisor to consider restructuring alternatives

May 25 (Reuters) - Air bag manufacturer Takata Corp hired investment bank Lazard to lead efforts to seek new investment and help resolve financial issues stemming from its record-setting recall of tens of millions of inflators that can rupture, sources said Wednesday.

Takata in February named an outside committee to develop a comprehensive restructuring plan to address the financial and operational issues related to its recall of inflators. Takata’s committee retained Lazard to “expeditiously seeking new investment for Takata,” according to a document seen by Reuters. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

