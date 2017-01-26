FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
REFILE-Takata shares indicated higher, company says doesn't foresee court-led turnaround
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 26, 2017 / 2:48 AM / 7 months ago

REFILE-Takata shares indicated higher, company says doesn't foresee court-led turnaround

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects stock code in first paragraph)

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Shares in Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp were untraded with a glut of buy orders on Thursday after the company, which is in the process of looking for a financial sponsor, said it did not foresee a court-ordered turnaround.

As of the midday close, buy orders outnumbered offers by more than 3 to 1, with the shares indicated at the daily limit high. On Wednesday, they jumped 18 percent, by the daily limit, in reaction to the company's statement the previous day.

Before that, the shares had lost nearly half their value in less than a week after Reuters and other media, citing sources, reported that bidders for Takata were pushing for a court-mediated turnaround for the company's domestic business. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.