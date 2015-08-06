FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Takata swings to Q1 net profit on higher US sales
August 6, 2015

Japan's Takata swings to Q1 net profit on higher US sales

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Japan’s Takata Corp, whose air bag inflators are at the centre of a global safety recall, on Thursday said it swung to a net profit in the first quarter due to higher sales in the United States, India and Southeast Asia.

Net profit reached 3 billion yen ($24.05 million) in April-June, compared with the 38.65 billion yen loss of the same period a year earlier.

Takata maintained its net profit forecast for the fiscal year through March at 20 billion yen. ($1 = 124.7400 yen) (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

