FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Six experts to join Samuel Skinner on Takata quality panel
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

Six experts to join Samuel Skinner on Takata quality panel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Six transportation safety and quality experts will form Takata Corp’s independent quality assurance panel, said Samuel Skinner, former secretary of transportation and White House chief of staff.

They will join Skinner, who was appointed in December to lead the panel in the wake of massive recalls, more than 20 million, of the auto parts maker’s air bags.

The new members include Marion Blakey, former administrator of the Federal Aviation Authority, Nelda Connors, a former Ford Motor Co executive and Jeffrey Runge, former administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The panel will review Takata’s current policies to ensure that the company is responsive to regulators and automakers regarding questions about the quality or safety of its air bags. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.