June 26 Key Safety Systems said on Sunday that
it had reached a deal with Air-bag maker Takata to
purchase nearly all of Takata's global assets and operations for
an aggregate purchase price of about 175 billion yen ($1.57
billion) after the company filed for bankruptcy in the United
States and Japan.
Takata Americas, the U.S. unit of Japan's Takata Corp
, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the
United States on Sunday, facing billions of dollars in
liabilities stemming from its defective air bag inflators.
($1 = 111.3000 yen)
