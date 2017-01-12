FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Takata expected to plead guilty as part of $1 billion U.S. settlement -sources
January 12, 2017 / 6:48 PM / 7 months ago

Takata expected to plead guilty as part of $1 billion U.S. settlement -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Japanese auto parts manufacturer Takata Corp is expected to agree to plead guilty to fraud charges as early as Friday as part of a $1 billion settlement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve the government's investigation into deadly air bag ruptures, sources said.

The settlement is also expected to include restitution to some victims and automakers, who have been forced to recall vehicles with the defective inflators.

Takata air bag inflators have been linked to at least 16 deaths worldwide, including 11 U.S. deaths. Regulators have said recalls would eventually affect about 42 million U.S. vehicles with nearly 70 million Takata air bag inflators, making this the largest safety recall in U.S. history.

Reporting by David Shepardson in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
