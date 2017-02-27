By Joseph White
DETROIT Japan's Takata Corp on Monday
removed a major obstacle to its potential sale or restructuring,
pleading guilty in a U.S. federal court to a felony charge as
part of a $1 billion settlement that included compensation funds
for automakers and victims of its faulty airbag inflators.
U.S. District Court Judge George Steeh approved the
previously agreed settlement, despite objections from lawyers
for victims of Takata inflator explosions that the criminal
settlement identified automakers as victims of fraudulent
activity.
Steeh said automakers could be victims of Takata's decisions
to hide evidence over 15 years that its inflators were defective
and still be subject to civil litigation for harm done to
individuals.
With the criminal settlement and penalties set, Takata is
expected to intensify its search for a buyer or financial
backer.
Steeh said he considered imposing a stiffer sentence, noting
federal guidelines allowed for up to $1.5 billion in fines. But
the judge said he approved the settlement because Takata could
otherwise be pushed into bankruptcy, delaying efforts to replace
millions of potentially deadly inflators still on the road.
"Destruction of the corporation would probably have been a
fair outcome in this case," Steeh said, adding he had been
involved in a separate case in which Takata had admitted to
price fixing.
Lawyers for U.S. vehicle owners have sued Honda Motor Co
, Nissan Motor Co, BMW AG, Ford Motor
Co, Mazda Motor Corp and other automakers,
alleging they knew about the defective Takata inflators for
years but kept using them.
Lawyers for vehicle owners said in a court filing on Monday
in Florida that automakers acted "recklessly" because "they were
focused on the low price of Takata’s inflators and concerned
that if they stopped using Takata’s inflators, they might not
have a sufficient supply."
At least 16 deaths have been linked to exploding Takata
inflators. The defects have led 10 automakers to recall more
than 31 million cars worldwide since 2008. All but one of the
deaths have occurred in Honda vehicles.
The automakers could face costs to replace all the defective
airbags "that would be 5, 6 or 9 times the $850 million" set
aside in the fund, Steeh said, indicating the total replacement
cost could be more than $7.6 billion. The Takata airbag recall
is the largest ever for the auto industry.
Yoichiro Nomura, Takata's chief financial officer, appeared
in court to formally accept the plea agreement.
"I would like to sincerely apologize on behalf of Takata,"
he said.
In January, Takata agreed to establish two independently
administered restitution funds: one for $850 million to
compensate automakers for recalls, and a $125 million fund for
individuals physically injured by Takata’s airbags who have not
already reached a settlement with the company.
Automakers in the United States are set to continue recalling
defective inflators through 2020. U.S. safety regulators have
said automakers are responsible for replacing defective airbags
no matter what happens to Takata.
The investigation of Takata was the latest criminal probe by
U.S. prosecutors of automakers or suppliers accused of trying to
duck costly steps required to comply with safety or
environmental regulations. Toyota and GM paid hefty fines to
settle charges they unlawfully hid safety defects from
regulators, and Volkswage AG in January paid $4.3
billion to settle criminal charges related to its cheating on
diesel emissions tests.
TURNAROUND EFFORT
Takata is seeking financial backers as it faces potentially
billions of dollars in recall-associated costs. It has not
identified what company has been selected by a steering
committee leading that process.
Key Safety Systems (KSS), a Chinese-owned auto supplier, is
the leading candidate, people familiar with the process said in
early February. A person briefed on the matter told Reuters on
Monday a decision may be reached by the end of March.
Takata has denied investor speculation that it would have
to seek some form of bankruptcy protection in the United States
or Japan. However, during the court hearing, Judge
Steeh and lawyers for the Justice Department alluded to the
potential for Takata to collapse if it could not find a buyer.
As part of the agreement with U.S. authorities, Takata has
agreed to pay a $25 million fine and has 30 days to pay the $125
million for victim compensation.
Takata has up to a year to deliver the remaining $850
million for automaker compensation. If a financial backer takes
control of Takata, however, the money for the automakers must be
delivered within five days. Reuters had reported in November
that Takata may file for bankruptcy as part of a restructuring.
Steeh said he will decide who should manage the compensation
funds after considering proposals from potential candidates.
Takata will be on probation and under the oversight of an
independent monitor for three years, and has agreed to make
significant reforms in the way it handles safety issues. The
Justice Department has demanded similar oversight to resolve the
investigations into mishandling of auto safety problems at GM
and Toyota.
MORE LITIGATION
The settlement of the federal criminal case does not end
Takata's legal troubles. The company faces multiple civil suits
brought on behalf of people injured by exploding inflators.
Kevin Dean, a South Carolina lawyer for some Takata victims
suing automakers, said in a court filing on Monday in Detroit
that the criminal plea agreement is "wrought with inaccurate,
incomplete and misleading assertions of fact" that could help
automakers avoid liability. In court, Dean told Judge Steeh that
automakers will argue in the civil cases that they are not
responsible for airbag-related injuries or deaths because Takata
has now admitted hiding evidence that the inflators could
rupture.
U.S. prosecutors also have charged three former senior
Takata executives in Japan with falsifying test results to
conceal the defect.