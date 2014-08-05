FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Take-Two's first-quarter revenue up, beats Wall Street view
August 5, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

Take-Two's first-quarter revenue up, beats Wall Street view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software on Tuesday posted higher revenue in its fiscal first quarter as the video game publisher’s “Grand Theft Auto V” and “NBA 2K14” titles continued to see strong demand from gamers.

Take-Two, which also publishes “BioShock Infinite,” said non-GAAP net revenue grew 5 percent to $151.6 million in the quarter ended June 30, from $144.3 million a year ago. That surpassed the $134.8 million average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by David Gregorio)

