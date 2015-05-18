FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Game publisher Take-Two Interactive's revenue rises 83.5 pct
May 18, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

Game publisher Take-Two Interactive's revenue rises 83.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Video game publisher Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, reported an 83.5 percent jump in quarterly adjusted revenue, helped by strong sales of “Grand Theft Auto V” and “NBA 2K15”.

Adjusted net income increased to $54.3 million, or 49 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 31, from $21.5 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, revenue rose to $427.7 million from $233.2 million.

The company also said it was buying back up to 10 million shares. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

