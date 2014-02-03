Take-Two's third-quarter revenue up, beats Wall Street view

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software on Monday posted a 90 percent rise in revenue in its fiscal third quarter as the video game publisher’s “Grand Theft Auto V” and “NBA 2K14” titles drove robust holiday sales.

Take-Two, which also publishes “BioShock Infinite,” said non-GAAP net revenue was $767.7 million in the quarter ended December, compared with $405 million a year ago. That surpassed the $704.4 million average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.