BRIEF-Takeaway.com valued at 1-1.2 bln euros pre-IPO -newspaper
#Market News
September 15, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Takeaway.com valued at 1-1.2 bln euros pre-IPO -newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Sept 15 (Reuters) - **Analysts working on Takeaway.com's initial public offering of shares have valued it at 1-1.2 billion euros, Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad reports.

**When the company announced its intention to float on Sept. 6., sources told Reuters valuations ranged from 800 million euros to more than 1 billion euros.

**FD report cites unpublished analysis of the investment banks working on the issue: Morgan Stanley, UBS and ABN Amro, as comparing the company to peers Just Eat and GrubHub .

**According to the paper, Takeaway expects to remain loss-making for the coming two years, in contrast to its listed peers.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
