AMSTERDAM, Sept 15 **Analysts working on
Takeaway.com's initial public offering of shares have valued it
at 1-1.2 billion euros, Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad
reports.
**When the company announced its intention to float on Sept.
6., sources told Reuters valuations ranged from 800 million
euros to more than 1 billion euros.
**FD report cites unpublished analysis of the investment
banks working on the issue: Morgan Stanley, UBS and ABN Amro, as
comparing the company to peers Just Eat and GrubHub
.
**According to the paper, Takeaway expects to remain
loss-making for the coming two years, in contrast to its listed
peers.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Alexander Smith)