Takeaway.com says has signed an agreement to buy Lieferando

FRANKFURT, April 10 (Reuters) - Netherlands-based Takeaway.com on Thursday said it had acquired Lieferando.de, one of the largest food delivery websites in Germany.

The companies did not provide a value for the transaction.

Takeaway.com said it would merge the Lieferservice.de brand with Lieferando.de to offer access to the largest restaurant network in Germany with over 10,000 delivery restaurants.

The combined company has approximately 600,000 orders per month in Germany.

Takeaway.com earlier on Thursday sealed a $103 million funding round with Macquarie Capital and Prime Ventures. (Reporting by Edward Taylor. Editing by Jane Merriman)