FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Takeaway.com aims to raise 350 mln euros in IPO
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
September 19, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

Takeaway.com aims to raise 350 mln euros in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Dutch-based online food ordering service Takeaway.com said on Monday it would seek to raise 350 million euros ($390 million) in an initial public offering that would give it a market value of between 904 million and 1.12 billion euros.

In a statement, the company said it is offering 8.5 million new shares and 10.6 million secondary shares at an indicative price range of 20.50 to 26.50 euros per share.

Pricing is due on Sept. 29.

Takeaway.com dominates the Dutch market and operates in Germany, Austria, Belgium and Poland.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used to fund the company's attempt to become the dominant food ordering service in Germany.

$1 = 0.8965 euros Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.