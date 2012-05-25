Takeda to buy Brazil drugmaker for up to $265 mln

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical, Japan’s top drugmaker, is to buy Brazil’s Multilab for up to 540 million Brazilian reals ($265 million) in a deal highlighting global drugmakers’ appetite for emerging market sales.

Takeda, which already put a big bet on emerging markets when it bought Nycomed for $13.7 billion last year, will pay 500 million reals upfront and up to 40 million in additional future milestone payments to the owners of Multilab.

The acquisition of the manufacturer of branded generics and over-the-counter medicines will make Takeda one of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in Brazil, a country that is already its second largest emerging market after Russia and the former Soviet Union.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of Takeda's fiscal year 2012, the two companies said in a statement on Friday. Takeda added it did not expect to revise earnings guidance for the year as a result of the acquisition. ($1 = 2.0337 Brazilian reals) (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)