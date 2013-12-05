FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-FDA staff cites concern OF Potential PML risk with Takeda Colitis drug
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 5, 2013 / 4:36 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-FDA staff cites concern OF Potential PML risk with Takeda Colitis drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - u.s. FDA: * U.S. FDA staff cites concern about potential for pml risk with takeda’s

experimental drug entyvio (vedolizumab): documents * FDA staff says has pml concerns because entyvio works in similar way to

Biogen idec’s tysabri * FDA staff says no cases of pml have been seen in trials of entyvio to treat

ulcerative colitis, crohn’s disease * FDA staff says limited safety database makes it difficult to assess pml risk

with entyvio * FDA staff questions whether entyvio benefits outweigh potential pml risk,

whether risk management strategies for pml needed * FDA staff says 12 deaths seen among patients recieving entyvio, none appear

related to drug

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.