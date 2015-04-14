FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-U.S. FDA panel recommends label change for Takeda's diabetes drug
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2015 / 8:50 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-U.S. FDA panel recommends label change for Takeda's diabetes drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted 13-3 that Takeda Pharmaceutical’s diabetes drug Nesina should contain information about a potential increased risk of heart failure.

The panel voted 16-0 that the drug has an acceptable overall cardiovascular safety profile, with no significant increased risk of major heart events such as heart attacks and stroke.

* Diabetes drug nesina has acceptable cardiovascular risk profile

* u.s. Fda panel votes to change label for takeda’s nesina to add new safety information (Reporting By Toni Clarke; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.