FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Takeda shares drop after report on $6 bln jury award over Actos
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 8, 2014 / 3:20 AM / 3 years ago

Takeda shares drop after report on $6 bln jury award over Actos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd were down nearly 6 percent on Tuesday morning after Bloomberg news reported that a U.S. jury ordered it to pay $6 billion in punitive damages in a case claiming it hid cancer risks of its Actos diabetes drug.

Takeda representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

Takeda’s shares were down 5.7 percent at midday at 4,545 yen, after falling as far as 4,483, a six-month low.

Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu and Edmund Klamann; Editing by Dominic Lau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.