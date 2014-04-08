FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. jury orders Takeda, Eli Lilly to pay $9 bln damages in Actos case -lawyer
April 8, 2014 / 4:35 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. jury orders Takeda, Eli Lilly to pay $9 bln damages in Actos case -lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury ordered Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd to pay $6 billion in punitive damages and Eli Lilly and Co to pay $3 billion in a case claiming that cancer risks to the diabetes drug Actos were concealed, the plaintiffs’ lawyer said.

The lawyer, Mark Lanier, said there was “stunned silence” in the packed courtroom following the announcement of the damages.

The jury in Lafayette, Louisana also order the payment of $1.475 million in compensatory damages in the suit.

Takeda’s shares in Tokyo tumbled 8.4 percent to 4,415 yen following news of the verdict.

The case number is 11-MD-2299. (Reporting by Daniel Levine in San Francisco; Writing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
