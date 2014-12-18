FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Takeda appoints Sanofi's Andrew Plump to lead global R&D
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2014 / 8:45 AM / 3 years ago

Takeda appoints Sanofi's Andrew Plump to lead global R&D

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Thursday it had appointed Andrew Plump as chief medical and scientific officer to lead its global research and development operations.

Plump, who was senior vice president for research and transitional medicine at Sanofi SA, will join Takeda on Feb. 1 and report directly to President Christophe Weber, the Japanese drugmaker said in a statement.

Plump had joined Sanofi in 2012 after 11 years at Merck & Co Inc, according to Sanofi’s website. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.