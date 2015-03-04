FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan drugmaker Takeda says Christophe Weber to become CEO April 1
March 4, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

Japan drugmaker Takeda says Christophe Weber to become CEO April 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it was promoting President and Chief Operating Officer Christophe Weber to the role of chief executive officer effective April 1, replacing Yasuchika Hasegawa.

Hasegawa will remain chairman of the board, while the position of COO will no longer exist, the Japanese drugmaker said in a statement.

Weber joined Takeda last year. Hasegawa had been planning for the Frenchman to succeed him this year, to make the company more global.

“Since he became COO of the company last April, I have been supporting Christophe and at the same time carefully observing his performance as a CEO successor. I have concluded that he is ready to assume Takeda’s CEO role,” Hasegawa said in the statement. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

