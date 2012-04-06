FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Takeda says likely to get 57 bln yen tax refund after appeal
April 6, 2012

Takeda says likely to get 57 bln yen tax refund after appeal

TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Friday that it was likely to receive a refund of 57.1 billion yen ($693 million) after appealing against taxes on transfer pricing.

The Japanese firm said it had submitted an appeal to the Japanese authorities against taxation related to transfer pricing on profits gained from sales of its ulcer treatment drug Prevacid, sold in the United States by its subsidiary TAP Pharmaceutical.

Takeda formed TAP Pharmaceutical as a 50/50 venture company with Abbott Laboratories.

