CORRECTED-Icahn ups stake in "Grand Theft Auto" game maker Take-Two
November 13, 2012 / 11:10 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Icahn ups stake in "Grand Theft Auto" game maker Take-Two

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects stock price in 3rd paragrpah; corrects last paragraph to add dropped words so reads “because he believes the company”)

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn increased his stake in video game publisher Take-Two Interactive Software Inc to 12.9 percent from 11.69 percent, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

This is the fourth time since Nov. 5 that Icahn has scooped up stock in Take-Two, known for its Grand Theft Auto game.

Shares of the company were flat at $ 1 1. 47 in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

Take-Two has long been considered a potential acquisition target - Electronic Arts Inc made moves to buy it in 2008.

Icahn reported a 9.99 percent stake in Greenbrier Cos, fuelling talk he may renew a failed 2008 bid for the railcar maker and pushing its shares up 20 percent on Tuesday.

Moreover, Icahn recently took a 10 percent stake in Netflix Inc because he believes the company is undervalued and an attractive acquisition target. (Reporting By Malathi Nayak; editing by Andrew Hay) ((Malathi.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com)(415-677-2538)(@MalathiNayak )

