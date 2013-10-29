FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Take-Two sales top forecasts on blockbuster 'Grand Theft Auto V'
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
October 29, 2013 / 8:22 PM / 4 years ago

Take-Two sales top forecasts on blockbuster 'Grand Theft Auto V'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software posted a 341 percent rise in revenue in its latest quarter, driven by the record-breaking success of its “Grand Theft Auto V” and and beat Wall Street expectations.

Take-Two, which also publishes “BioShock Infinite,” said net revenue was $1.27 billion in the fiscal second quarter ended Sept 30, compared to $288 million a year ago.

That beat the $954 million average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.

Its net income was $325.6 million, or $2.49 per share, compared with a net income of $10.2 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier. Net income also beat the Street’s view of $1.71 per share, according to Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.