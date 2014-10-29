FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Take-Two's second-quarter revenue beats Wall Street view
October 29, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

Take-Two's second-quarter revenue beats Wall Street view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software on Wednesday posted better-than-expected revenue in its fiscal second quarter as the video game publisher’s “Grand Theft Auto” and “NBA 2K14” titles continued to see robust sales.

Take-Two, which also publishes “Borderlands 2,” said non-GAAP net revenue fell to $135.4 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.27 billion a year ago, when the company saw record sales from the launch of “Grand Theft Auto V.” That surpassed the $111 million average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Chris Reese)

