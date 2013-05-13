Take-Two revenue rises in fourth quarter

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13 (Reuters) - Video game publisher Take-Two Interactive Software Inc reported higher revenue in the fourth quarter.

For the three months ended March 31, the company posted net revenue of $299.5 million, compared with $148.1 million a year ago. It reported net income from continuing operations of $21.2 million, or 23 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $66 million, or 78 cents per share a year ago.

Take-Two interactive stock was up about 6 percent in after-hours trading after closing at $16.39 on Nasdaq.