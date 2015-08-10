Video game publisher Take-Two's adjusted revenue surges

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc’s quarterly adjusted revenue more than doubled, boosted by the successful launch of “Grand Theft Auto V” for PCs and strong demand for titles such as “NBA 2K15”.

“Grand Theft Auto V” has been a blockbuster release for the company, driving sales for the past year.

The game, which lets users complete missions and engage in activities such as driving and shooting, has sold more than 54 million copies since its launch in September 2013.

The game was launched for PCs in April, helping more than double adjusted net revenue from digitally-delivered content to $254 million in the quarter.

Take Two, which is set to launch Battleborn - a first-person shooter video game - in February 2016, has been benefiting from an industry move from physical sales to digital.

Net loss widened to $67.0 million, or 81 cents per share, in the first quarter ended June 30 from $35.4 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 31 cents per share.

Net revenue rose 120 percent to $275.3 million. On an adjusted basis, net revenue surged to $366.4 million from $151.6 million.

The company also reaffirmed its forecast for the year ending March 31. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru)