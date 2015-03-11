FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Arabia's Takween signs $347 mln loan for Savola Packaging buy
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 11, 2015 / 2:52 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi Arabia's Takween signs $347 mln loan for Savola Packaging buy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Takween Industries signed a 1.3 billion riyal ($346.6 million) Islamic loan with a group of local banks to fund the acquisition of Savola Packaging Co, it said on Wednesday.

Takween in December agreed to buy the packaging unit of the region’s largest food firm Savola Group for 910 million riyals ($242.5 million).

The loan has two parts, according to a Takween bourse filing. As well as a seven-year facility to cover the full cost of the acquisition including the assumption of Savola Packaging’s debt, which has a one-year grace period before repayments start, there is a further 390 million riyal three-year loan which will be used by Takween for working capital.

The loan, provided by Arab National Bank, Samba Financial Group and Bank Albilad, is guaranteed against shares and revenue of Savola Packaging and its subsidiaries, promissory notes and director guarantees.

Takween added the payment of the purchase price and transfer of ownership is currently in progress, but it did not specify a date for the formal completion of the deal.

$1 = 3.7504 riyals Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.