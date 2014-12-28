FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Takween says negotiating price in Savola packaging unit buy
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 28, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi's Takween says negotiating price in Savola packaging unit buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s largest food firm Savola Group has entered into final negotiations with Takween Advanced Industries on the sale of Savola’s packaging unit, Takween said on Sunday.

The two firms extended talks in November and set a Dec. 31 deadline for finalising the purchase price for all shares in Savola Packaging Co. They are still determining the value of the company, Takween’s statement on Sunday said without mentioning any new deadline.

Implementation of the deal would depend on approval by related government agencies.

Savola said in July it had entered a non-binding agreement with Takween to sell its entire stake in Savola Packaging Co as it looked to focus on its core sectors of food and retailing. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.