Czech firm Mero in preliminary deal to buy TAL pipeline stake
September 18, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

Czech firm Mero in preliminary deal to buy TAL pipeline stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Czech state-owned oil transport company Mero is to buy from Royal Dutch Shell a minority stake in the TAL pipeline that brings oil from the Italian port of Trieste, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

The TAL pipeline hooks up to the IKL link in Germany that brings oil to Czech refineries. The Czechs have long tried to gain an equity stake in TAL as a strategic investment that would help guarantee supplies.

Vaclav Bartuska, the government’s ambassador at large in charge of energy security, said the deal was subject to vetting by other shareholders in the TAL pipeline and final agreement could be reached within two months.

“There has been preliminary agreement,” Bartuska told Reuters.

Officials at Shell, Mero and the Czech Industry Ministry, which oversees the sector, could not immediately be reached to comment.

Czech online news website www.ceskapozice.cz said Mero would pay 15 million euros ($20 million)for a 6 percent stake.

The Czech Republic particularly values oil imports via TAL as they lighten the country’s reliance on the Druzhba pipeline from Russia, which has seen repeated disruptions as Moscow opts for other ways to export its crude.

In past years, some Czech officials suspected that Russia used energy supplies as a political tool to raise its influence in the region that was once part of the communist bloc.

Traditionally the majority of the 7-8 million tonnes of crude imported annually have come through Druzhba, but this year a cut in supplies from Russia has raised the importance of the IKL pipeline, built in the mid 1990s. ($1 = 0.7612 euros) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
