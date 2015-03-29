FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's Talaat Mostafa to pay dividend of 0.145 pounds per share
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 29, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

Egypt's Talaat Mostafa to pay dividend of 0.145 pounds per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 29 (Reuters) - Egyptian property developer Talaat Mostafa’s shareholders approved a dividend on 2014 earnings of 0.145 Egyptian pounds ($0.02) per share, to be distributed in two instalments, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Talaat Mostafa posted a 2014 net profit of 681.8 million Egyptian pounds, up from 585.185 million the previous year.

The first dividend instalment is expected no later than May 15, with the second following no later than July 15, it said.

$1 = 7.63 Egyptian pounds Reporting By Ehab Farouk; Writing By Shadi Bushra; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.