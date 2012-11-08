FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talaat Moustafa nine-month net income down 12.2 pct
November 8, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

Talaat Moustafa nine-month net income down 12.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Egyptian property developer Talaat Moustafa Group has reported a 12.2 percent fall in nine-month net profit to 433 million Egyptian pounds ($71 million), on revenue down 27 percent to 3.21 billion.

An Egyptian court will rule on Jan. 16 in a long-running dispute over TMG’s flagship real estate project, a case being closely watched as an indicator of the investment environment. That case has cast a shadow over the company’s activities. ($1 = 6.1130 Egyptian pounds) (Writing by Marwa Awad; Editing by Dan Lalor)

