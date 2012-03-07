FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's TMG full-year net falls 39 pct
March 7, 2012 / 8:52 AM / 6 years ago

Egypt's TMG full-year net falls 39 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 7 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Talaat Moustafa Group said its full-year net profit fell 39 percent last year when the real estate industry was thrown into turmoil by a popular uprising and disputes over land ownership.

The decline was narrower than a 44 percent drop in first-half earnings. TMG reported full-year profit of 577.5 million Egyptian pounds ($95.72 million), down from 940 million in 2010.

Total sales for projects were around 3 billion pounds, down from 4 billion a year earlier. Revenues - including money received once clients take ownership of properties - slipped to 5.1 billion from 5.34 billion, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 6.0335 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Yasmine Saleh and Tom Pfeiffer)

